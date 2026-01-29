Updated 29 January 2026 at 15:20 IST
‘Can’t Go Backward’: SC Puts New UGC Norms On Hold | Key Quotes
The Supreme Court said the unity of India must be reflected in all educational institutions, while hearing a plea challenging the recent UGC equity rules.
- Education News
- 1 min read
‘Can’t Go Backward’: SC Puts New UGC Norms On Hold | Key Quotes | Image: File
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026, observing that several provisions were prima facie vague, capable of misuse and could have far-reaching consequences if allowed to operate in their present form.
A Bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notices to the Centre and the UGC on the pleas challenging the regulation.
Key quotes:
- Are we going backwards from whatever we gained in terms of achieving a casteless society?
- Complete vagueness in Regulation 3 (C) (which defines caste-based discrimination), and it can be misused
- The petitioners cannot be left remediless
- We are not on general category complaints, the redressal system for the marginalized should remain in place
- If we don't intervene, it will divide the society
- We want free, equitable and inclusive atmosphere in educational institutions
- We are simply examining it on the threshold of constitutionality and legality
- The language needs to be re-modified
- Unity of India must be reflected in our educational institutions
- For now, the 2012 UGC regulations will continue to apply under Article 142
Published By : Deepti Verma
Published On: 29 January 2026 at 15:20 IST