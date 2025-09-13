CAT 2025 Registration Ends Today at iimcat.ac.in, Here's How to Apply

IIM CAT 2025: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode will be closing the online registration for CAT 2025 at 5 p.m. today, September 13. If you are an eligible candidate and haven't registered yet, you can still do so by visiting the official IIM CAT 2025 website at iimcat.ac.in.

When registering, you will need to select five preferred test cities from a drop-down list. After the registration deadline, you will be assigned one of your chosen cities, depending on availability.

IIM CAT 2025: Registration Fees

The registration fee for the exam is Rs 1,300 for candidates in the SC, ST, and PwD categories. For all other candidates, the fee is Rs 2,600. Please note that all fees are non-refundable.

IIM CAT 2025: How to Register

Step 1: Go to the official IIM CAT website at iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link for CAT 2025 registration.

Step 3: You'll be directed to a new page where you need to enter your registration details.

Step 4: After registering, complete the application form and proceed to make the payment.

Step 5: Once you have submitted the form, save the confirmation page for your records.

About the IIM CAT Exam 2025:

The CAT 2025 exam is scheduled for November 30th and will be held in approximately 170 cities across India. When completing the online application, candidates can select up to five cities in order of preference for their test centre. It's important to note that once a test centre is assigned, it cannot be changed.