CBSE Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2026 Released At cbse.gov.in: How to Download Hall Tickets, Steps & Exam Day Guidelines

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officially released the admit cards for the 2026 Class 10 and 12 board examinations on Tuesday, February 3.

With the exams scheduled to commence on February 17, the announcement marks the final countdown for more than 40 lakh students registered across the country and abroad.

Students are required to collect their CBSE admit cards 2026 from their respective schools after getting them signed by the principal.

How To Download?

School officials can follow the steps to download the admit card.

1. Visit the CBSE official website, cbse.nic.in.

2. Click on the link that reads, "CBSE Class 10 and 12 Admit Card 2026".

3. A new page will open where school officials must log in using their credentials.

4. Enter the required details and submit.

5. The admit cards of all Class 10 and 12 students will be displayed on the screen.

6. Take printouts of the hall tickets and get them signed by the school principal before distributing them to the students.

NOTE: Students will be required to carry their ID card on all exam days, as it is necessary for entry into the examination hall.

Key Examination Dates

The 2026 board exams will be conducted in a single shift starting from 10:30 AM. Class 10 exams are notably split into two phases this year, with Phase 1 concluding in March.

Class 10: Feb 17, 2026, March 11, 2026, Maths (Feb 17), English (Feb 21), Science (Feb 25)

Class 12: Feb 17, 2026, April 10, 2026, Physics (Feb 20), Chemistry (Feb 28), Maths (March 9)

Note: CBSE recently rescheduled exams originally set for March 3. Class 10 subjects for that day are moved to March 11, while Class 12 subjects (including Legal Studies) are moved to April 10.

Important Requirements & Instructions

The board has emphasised that the admit card is a mandatory document. Entry to the examination hall will be strictly prohibited without a physical, signed copy.

Students must have a minimum of 75% attendance to be eligible to sit for the exams.

Upon receiving the hall ticket, students should check for their name, roll number, exam center address, and subject codes.

Students are advised to reach their centres by 10:00 AM. Question papers will be distributed at 10:15 AM for a 15-minute reading period.