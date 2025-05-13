CBSE 10th Result 2025 OUT: Where and How to Check, Check Direct Link Here | Image: File Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 result 2025. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official websites: cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, results.digilocker.gov.in.

To access the CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF, students will need to log in using their application number and date of birth.

CBSE Result 2025: Where to Check Class 10 Result

CBSE Class 10 Result 2025: Trivandrum and Vijayawada Top the List, Guwahati Lowest

The CBSE Class 10 Result 2025 has been declared, with Trivandrum and Vijayawada emerging as the best-performing regions, both achieving a remarkable pass percentage of 99.79%.

Here’s a look at the performance across regions:

Trivandrum : 99.79%

: 99.79% Vijayawada : 99.79%

: 99.79% Bengaluru : 98.90%

: 98.90% Chennai : 98.71%

: 98.71% Pune : 96.54%

: 96.54% Ajmer : 95.44%

: 95.44% Delhi West : 95.24%

: 95.24% Delhi East : 95.07%

: 95.07% Chandigarh : 93.71%

: 93.71% Panchkula : 92.77%

: 92.77% Bhopal : 92.71%

: 92.71% Bhubaneswar : 92.64%

: 92.64% Patna : 91.90%

: 91.90% Dehradun : 91.60%

: 91.60% Prayagraj : 91.01%

: 91.01% Noida : 89.41%

: 89.41% Guwahati: 84.14% (lowest among all regions)

