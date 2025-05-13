sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 13th 2025, 13:35 IST

CBSE 10th Result 2025 OUT: Where and How to Check, Check Direct Link Here

CBSE 10th Result 2025: Students can download their CBSE Class 10 scorecard 2025 in PDF format by visiting the official websites — cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in — and logging in with their application number and date of birth.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
CBSE 10th Result 2025 OUT: Where and How to Check, Check Direct Link Here | Image: File Photo

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 result 2025. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official websites: cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, results.digilocker.gov.in. 

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK CBSE CLASS 10th RESULT - CLICK HERE

To access the CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF, students will need to log in using their application number and date of birth. 

CLICK HERE - Class 10 Result 2025

CBSE Result 2025: Where to Check Class 10 Result

CBSE has declared the Class 12 board exam results and is expected to announce Class 10th results next. When declared, students can check their 10th marks at- 

  • cbseresults.nic.in 
  • results.cbse.nic.in 
  • cbse.gov.in and 
  • results.digilocker.gov.in. 

CBSE Class 10 Result 2025: Trivandrum and Vijayawada Top the List, Guwahati Lowest

The CBSE Class 10 Result 2025 has been declared, with Trivandrum and Vijayawada emerging as the best-performing regions, both achieving a remarkable pass percentage of 99.79%.

Here’s a look at the performance across regions:

  • Trivandrum: 99.79%
  • Vijayawada: 99.79%
  • Bengaluru: 98.90%
  • Chennai: 98.71%
  • Pune: 96.54%
  • Ajmer: 95.44%
  • Delhi West: 95.24%
  • Delhi East: 95.07%
  • Chandigarh: 93.71%
  • Panchkula: 92.77%
  • Bhopal: 92.71%
  • Bhubaneswar: 92.64%
  • Patna: 91.90%
  • Dehradun: 91.60%
  • Prayagraj: 91.01%
  • Noida: 89.41%
  • Guwahati: 84.14% (lowest among all regions)

CBSE Board Result 2025: When will CBSE hold 10th Supplementary exams? 

CBSE will hold the Class 10 supplementary exams in the first or second week of July 2025. These exams will follow the same syllabus that was used for the main board exams held in 2025. 

Published May 13th 2025, 12:54 IST