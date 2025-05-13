CBSE 10th Result 2025 OUT: Where and How to Check, Check Direct Link Here

Updated May 13th 2025, 13:35 IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 result 2025. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official websites: cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, results.digilocker.gov.in.
To access the CBSE Class 10 scorecard PDF, students will need to log in using their application number and date of birth.
CBSE has declared the Class 12 board exam results and is expected to announce Class 10th results next. When declared, students can check their 10th marks at-
The CBSE Class 10 Result 2025 has been declared, with Trivandrum and Vijayawada emerging as the best-performing regions, both achieving a remarkable pass percentage of 99.79%.
Here’s a look at the performance across regions:
CBSE will hold the Class 10 supplementary exams in the first or second week of July 2025. These exams will follow the same syllabus that was used for the main board exams held in 2025.
