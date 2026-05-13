CBSE Declares Class 12th Board Results At results.cbse.nic.in, 85.20% Students Pass; Check How To Access Your Scorecard?

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officially declared the results for the Class 12 board examinations today, May 13, 2026.

Over 18.5 lakh students who appeared for the exams across India and overseas can now access their digital scorecards.

The results were activated on the board’s official portal, results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in shortly after 1:00 PM IST.

This year, the overall pass percentage is approximately 85.20%, maintaining the steady academic performance seen over the last three years.

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Regionally, Trivandrum emerged as the top-performing district with a near-perfect pass rate of 99%, followed closely by Vijayawada and Chennai.

How to Access Your Scorecard:

With millions of students logging in simultaneously, the official website may experience high traffic.

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Students are advised to keep their roll number, school number, and admit card ID ready.

Official Channels:

1. Websites: results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in

2. DigiLocker: Students can download their digitally signed marksheet and migration certificate by logging into the DigiLocker app with their Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

3. UMANG App: Available on both Android and iOS for quick result access.

4. IVRS/SMS: For students with limited internet access, results can be obtained via the Interactive Voice Response System by calling 011-24300699.

How to check class 12 results?

Step 1: Visit the official website – cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Class 12 result link.

Step 3: Log in using credentials such as registration number and date of birth

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the CBSE Class 12 result for future use.

Next Steps for Students

For students who are not satisfied with their scores, the board will soon announce the dates for verification of marks and re-evaluation.

Additionally, the Supplementary Exams (formerly known as Compartment Exams) are expected to be held in July 2026 for students who failed to clear one or two subjects.

University admissions, including those via CUET-UG 2026, are expected to accelerate now that the qualifying board results are out.