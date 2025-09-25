CBSE 2026 Board Exams: Major Changes, Full Date Sheet and New Guidelines Announced

CBSE 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the tentative schedule for the 2026 Class 10 and 12 board examinations. The exams are set to run from February 17 to July 15, 2026.

In a major change that aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the CBSE will hold two Class 10 board exams each year for the first time. This reform aims to decrease exam stress and reduce reliance on private coaching. Students can take the second exam to improve their grades, or if they are in the 'Essential Repeat' or 'Compartment' categories

Approximately 45 lakh (4.5 million) students are expected to take the exams this year, an increase of about three lakhs from the previous year.

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Reforms and New Rules

The new policy also includes several other changes to the board examination system:

Mandatory Attendance: A minimum of 75 per cent attendance is now mandatory to be eligible for the exams.

Internal Assessments: Internal assessments are compulsory and are a key part of the evaluation process. Students who do not participate in these will be placed in the "Essential Repeat" category.

Special Provision for Athletes: Students engaged in sports and unable to attend the first exam may appear in the second session.

Two-Year Programme: Classes 10 and 12 are now officially considered two-year programs. This means students must complete the full two-year course for a subject to be eligible to appear for its board exam.

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Admit Card Release Date

Based on previous years, the board is expected to issue the admit cards for the board examinations approximately two weeks before the exams begin.