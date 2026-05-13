CBSE Class XII 2026 Results Out: 85.20% Students Pass, Check Your Score on UMANG and DigiLocker

CBSE 2026 Class XII Results Out | Image: ANI, X

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially declared the results for the Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams 2026.

Students can now access their digital marksheets via the official websites, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in, as well as through the DigiLocker and UMANG apps. This year, over 35 lakh students appeared for the exams held across February and March, and the atmosphere is electric as schools begin downloading the collective result data.