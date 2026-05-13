CBSE Class XII 2026 Results Out: 85.20% Students Pass, Check Your Score on UMANG and DigiLocker
CBSE 12th Result 2026 Declared LIVE Updates: CBSE Class 12 results announced with 85.20% students passing the examination. Check marksheets on DigiLocker, UMANG, and official CBSE websites. Get direct result link, topper updates, pass percentage, and latest live news here.
- Education News
- 4 min read
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially declared the results for the Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams 2026.
Students can now access their digital marksheets via the official websites, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in, as well as through the DigiLocker and UMANG apps. This year, over 35 lakh students appeared for the exams held across February and March, and the atmosphere is electric as schools begin downloading the collective result data.
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The Central Board of Secondary Education has officially concluded the result declaration process for the Secondary School Examination (Class X) and the Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII) for the 2025-26 academic cycle. All results are now hosted on the Board’s official servers.
CBSE 2026 Class XII Results Out: Trivandrum Leads the National Rankings
CBSE 2026 Class XII Results Out: The regional performance data for the 2026 Class 12 results has been released, showing strong academic outcomes across the southern zones. Trivandrum has once again emerged as the top-performing region in the country, recording a remarkable pass percentage of 95.82 percent. Chennai followed closely in the second spot with a pass rate of 93.84 percent, maintaining its reputation for consistent academic excellence. Bengaluru secured the third position nationally with 93.19 percent of its students clearing the examination, while Vijayawada rounded out the top four with a strong showing of 92.77 percent.
CBSE 2026 Class XII Results Out: Children With Special Needs Candidates Secure Strong Pass Percentage
CBSE 2026 Class XII Results: The latest data from the Central Board of Secondary Education highlights a significant achievement for inclusivity in the 2026 examination cycle. Candidates within the Children with Special Needs category have recorded an impressive pass rate of 90.16 percent, reflecting a robust performance.
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CBSE 2026 Class XII Results Out: Central Board Maintains Policy On Withholding National Merit List
CBSE 2026 Class XII Results: In a continued effort to prioritize student well-being and alleviate academic pressure, the Central Board of Secondary Education has confirmed that it will not release an official national merit list or announce specific toppers for the Class 12 examinations this year. This decision aligns with the board’s established policy of discouraging unhealthy competition and move away from the high-stakes culture of ranking students against one another.
CBSE 2026 Class XII Results Out: A Look Back At The Previous Year CBSE Class 12 Toppers
CBSE 2026 Class XII Results: As the 2026 results continue to trickle in, it is worth noting the exceptionally high standards set by the previous batch during the 2025 examination cycle. Last year, the national charts were led by Meghna Shrivastava of Step by Step School in Noida, who achieved a near-perfect score of 499 marks out of 500. Following closely in the second position was Anoushka Chandra from SAJ School in Ghaziabad, who secured an impressive 498 marks. The competition was incredibly tight at the top tier, with seven students across the country tied for the third spot, each earning 497 marks.
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CBSE 2026 Class XII Results Out: Understanding The CBSE On Screen Marking Process For Class 12
CBSE 2026 Class XII Results: The Central Board of Secondary Education has successfully integrated the On-Screen Marking system to modernize the evaluation of Class 12 answer scripts this year. Under this digital framework, physical answer sheets are scanned into a high-resolution electronic format and uploaded to a secure central server, allowing designated evaluators to check the copies remotely from their respective schools.
CBSE 2026 Class XII Results Out: Everything You Need To Know About The CBSE Grace Marks Policy 2026
CBSE 2026 Class XII Results: The Central Board of Secondary Education continues to implement its moderated grading system to ensure fairness for students across different sets of question papers. Under the CBSE Grace Marks Policy 2026, students who find themselves marginally short of the qualifying criteria may receive between 2 to 5 grace marks to help them reach the mandatory 33 percent passing threshold.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Girls Outperform Boys in Pass Percentage
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: In the Class 12 board examination results declared on May 13, 2026, girls have once again outperformed boys, maintaining a trend of academic lead. The pass percentage for female students was recorded at 88.86%, while male students achieved a pass percentage of 82.13%.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Pass Percentage Down by 3 Points from Last Year
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education officially declared the Class 12 board examination results on May 13, 2026, with Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj confirming the release. The overall pass percentage for this year stands at 85.20%, marking a significant decline of 3.19 percentage points compared to the 88.39% recorded in 2025.
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Where To Find CBSE Class 12th Results 2026
CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has activated the result links for Class 12. If the main website is slow, you can use any of the following official sources to check your scorecard:
- cbseresults.nic.in
- results.cbse.nic.in
- cbse.gov.in