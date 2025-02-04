CBSE Admit Card 2025 Released for Classes 10 and 12, Direct Link to Download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued the admit cards for the Class 10 and Class 12 final exams on the Pariksha Sangam Portal. Schools can access and download these admit cards for their students by logging in to the board's official website, cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE board exams for 2025 are scheduled to commence on February 15. This year, the timetable was crafted with consideration of competitive exams like JEE Mains and NEET.

CBSE Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education at cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Once on the homepage, click on the link for the Pariksha Sangam Portal.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Click on the ‘Continue’ button to proceed.

Step 4: Select the option labelled ‘Schools (Ganga)’ to access the school-specific section.

Step 5: Navigate to the ‘Pre-Exam Activities’ tab, where you'll find various exam-related resources.

Step 6: Under this tab, click on ‘Admit Card, Centre Material for Main Exam 2025’ to open the admit card download section.

Step 7: Enter your school code and password to log in, then download the admit cards for your students.

Direct Link - CBSE Admit Card 2025 For Classes 10 and 12

Students cannot download their admit cards directly from the board's website. They must visit their respective schools to obtain the document, as access is only available through the school login.