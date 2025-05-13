CBSE Board 2025 Result Out: Class 12th Result Declared at Digilocker, Cbse.nic.in; Here's Direct Link

CBSE Class 12th Board Result Out: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the much-awaited Class 12 results for the academic year 2025 today, May 13. The official CBSE result link is available on cbseresults.nic.in. With an overall pass percentage of 88.39%, the results have shown a significant performance boost. In particular, girls have outperformed boys by over 5%, securing a pass percentage of 91.64%, while boys achieved 85.70%.

Students who appeared for the CBSE Class 12 exams can now check their results online and through various offline methods.

How to Check Your CBSE Class 12 Result 2025 Online

1. Official Websites: Visit the CBSE Results Portal: [cbseresults.nic.in](http://cbseresults.nic.in)

Alternatively, students can check their results on other official CBSE portals: [cbse.gov.in](http://cbse.gov.in) [results.cbse.nic.in](http://results.cbse.nic.in)

2. Using DigiLocker

DigiLocker is an official platform for accessing digital academic records. Here’s how students can view their results via DigiLocker:

Download the DigiLocker App: Available on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Log in to DigiLocker: Use your Aadhaar number to log in to your DigiLocker account. If you don’t have an account, sign up using your Aadhaar details.

Access the CBSE Results: Once logged in, go to the “Pull Partner Documents” section and select CBSE as your partner.

View Your Result: Choose the Class 12 Marksheet and download your digital mark sheet.

3. Using UMANG App

The UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) app also allows students to check their CBSE results:

Download UMANG App: The app is available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Log in to UMANG: Register with your mobile number or log in if you already have an account.

Search for CBSE 12th Result: Use the search bar to look for CBSE 12th Result 2025.

Enter Your Details: Provide your roll number and mother’s first name as prompted.

Download and Save Your Result: Your result will appear on the screen, which can then be saved or downloaded for future reference.

4. Offline Methods

For those without internet access, CBSE also provides offline methods to check the results:

SMS: Type “CBSE12” followed by your roll number and send it to 57333.

IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System): Call the IVRS numbers available in your region to receive your result by voice.

Girls Lead with 91.64% Pass Rate

In the CBSE Class 12 Result 2025, girls have shown exceptional performance, achieving a pass percentage of 91.64%, which is 5.94% higher than that of boys, who recorded a pass percentage of 85.70%. This marks another milestone for gender equality in education as girls continue to outperform boys in board examinations.

Important Login Details for CBSE Result 2025

Students should have the following credentials ready to download their CBSE results:

Roll Number

Admit Card Number

School Number

Date of Birth

The CBSE Class 12 results are available through the above methods, and the official result link will be activated soon. Students are advised to check their results and download them promptly. The digital mark sheets accessed through DigiLocker and UMANG are recognized as official documents and can be used for future reference, including admissions.