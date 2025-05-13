CBSE Board Class 12 Result 2025 OUT, Here's How to Check on Mobile Apps | Image: File Photo

CBSE Board Class 12 Result 2025 Declared: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 12 board exam results. Students will soon be able to check their results on the official website – cbse.gov.in.

To access their results, they will need to enter their roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth.

Alternatively, students can also check their results through other convenient platforms such as DigiLocker and the UMANG App. Both options provide easy and secure access to the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results, allowing students to view and download their digital marksheets using their registered details.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2025: How to Check through UMANG App

Students can download the UMANG app on their iOS or Android devices. Then, log in and access the results for Class 10 and 12.

Step 1: Download the UMANG App on your mobile device.

Step 2: Create a new account and log in using your registered mobile number.

Step 3: Look for the option that says ‘CBSE Class 10/12 Results 2025’.

Step 4: Enter your details, such as your roll number.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen for you to view.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2025: How to Download from DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the DigiLocker website or open the mobile app.

Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar number and the OTP received.

Step 3: Go to the section for CBSE Class 10/12 Results 2025.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth in the required fields.

Step 5: Download and save your digital marksheet for future reference.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2025: Supplementary Exam