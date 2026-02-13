Updated 13 February 2026 at 11:50 IST
CBSE Board Exams 2026 LIVE: Webcast Live Now -Two Board Exams for Class 10, Digital Evaluation for Class 12 Explained
The two-hour YouTube webcast focuses on critical instructions and the rollout of the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. Follow the live updates for more details.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is hosting a live webcast on 13 February 2026 around 11 AM IST for about two hours to explain the modalities of the CBSE Board Exams 2026.
The two-hour YouTube webcast will focus on critical instructions and the rollout of the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.
These exams are set to commence on February 17, with Class 10 starting with Mathematics and Class 12 featuring subjects like Biotechnology and Entrepreneurship.
This year, a massive cohort of roughly 46 lakh students will appear for the tests across more than 8,000 centres globally, with Class 10 finals ending on March 11 and Class 12 on April 10.
The webcast aims to ensure that schools, teachers, principals and examination staff clearly understand updated procedures, reforms and evaluation methods ahead of the large-scale exams.
It will be streamed on CBSE’s official YouTube channel, and schools have been asked to make arrangements for collective viewing under the supervision of the school principal.
13 February 2026 at 11:50 IST
'No Totalling, Posting or Uploading Errors': CBSE Exam Controller on Benefits of Digital Evaluation
CBSE Board Exams 2026 LIVE Webinar: CBSE Exam Controller Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj recounted the benefits of digital evaluation, stating that there are “no totalling, posting and uploading errors.”
13 February 2026 at 11:31 IST
Session Underway with Controller of Examinations Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj
CBSE Board Exams 2026 LIVE Webinar: Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, Begins Session.
13 February 2026 at 11:24 IST
CBSE to Undergo More Major Changes Next Year Too, Says Chairperson Rahul Singh
CBSE Board Exams 2026 LIVE Webinar: Speaking about CBSE board exams 2025, Chairperson Rahul Singh announced the board will undergo more major changes next year as well.
13 February 2026 at 11:08 IST
CBSE Live Webcast Commences
CBSE Board Exams 2026 LIVE Webinar: CBSE begins live webcast on exam proceedings. Today's session will cover two key details—two board exams for Class 10 and digital evaluation for Class 12
13 February 2026 at 11:03 IST
No Digital Evaluation for Class 10 Answer Books for Now, Says CBSE
CBSE Board Exams 2026 Live Updates: According to a CBSE circular dated February 9 addressed to principals and heads of all affiliated schools, Class 12 answer books will be evaluated digitally from 2026, while Class 10 answer books will continue to be evaluated in physical mode for now.
13 February 2026 at 10:55 IST
CBSE Board Exams 2026 LIVE Webinar: Live Webcast On Exam Guidelines Today
CBSE Board Exams 2026 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct a live webcast today, February 13, to outline the guidelines for the Class 10 and 12 Board Examinations 2026. It will be streamed at 11 AM for two hours on CBSE’s official YouTube channel - WATCH HERE
