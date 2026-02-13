CBSE Board Exams 2026 LIVE: Webcast Live Now -Two Board Exams for Class 10, Digital Evaluation for Class 12 Explained

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct a live webcast today | Image: File Photo/ANI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is hosting a live webcast on 13 February 2026 around 11 AM IST for about two hours to explain the modalities of the CBSE Board Exams 2026.

The two-hour YouTube webcast will focus on critical instructions and the rollout of the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

These exams are set to commence on February 17, with Class 10 starting with Mathematics and Class 12 featuring subjects like Biotechnology and Entrepreneurship.

This year, a massive cohort of roughly 46 lakh students will appear for the tests across more than 8,000 centres globally, with Class 10 finals ending on March 11 and Class 12 on April 10.

The webcast aims to ensure that schools, teachers, principals and examination staff clearly understand updated procedures, reforms and evaluation methods ahead of the large-scale exams.

It will be streamed on CBSE’s official YouTube channel, and schools have been asked to make arrangements for collective viewing under the supervision of the school principal.

