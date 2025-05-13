Can CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Candidates Appear For Re-test To Improve Marks?

With the announcement of the CBSE results for class 10 and 12, many candidates are curious to know if they can appear for a re-test in case they are not satisfied with their marks.

According to CBSE website, the ways for re-evaluation are: Going to the official CBSE website – cbse.gov.in, locating and clicking on the CBSE Reverification link on the homepage, entering the necessary details such as Roll Number, Name, Subject for Reverification, and Subject Code, paying the required re-verification fee, clicking the submit button to complete the application.

A student who has qualified class 10th/12thexaminations may appear for improvement in 01 subject in supplementary exam in Class XII and 02 subjects in Class X or in one or more subjects in succeeding year, as stated in the website.

A student placed in supplementary can re-appear in July/August in the same year. He/She may also avail 2ndchance in February /March/April next year and may further avail 3rdchance in the supplementary exam to be held in month of July/August of that year.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 12 board exam results today, May 13, students can check their results online at official websites like cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

To access their official CBSE result documents, students should log in using their Aadhaar number or registered mobile number and navigate to the CBSE section.

With over 44 lakh students waiting for the results, the mark sheets are expected to be released in the second week of May. Last year, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results were declared on May 13, and a similar schedule is likely this year as well.

CBSE Board Result 2025: Marksheet

Students can access their mark sheets on official websites such as cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Additionally, students can view and download their digital mark sheets through the UMANG app and DigiLocker platform. CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 students can use DigiLocker to access their digital mark sheets easily.

CBSE Board Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official CBSE websites – cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 Result 2025.

Step 3: Enter your board roll number and date of birth to log in.

Step 4: Your digital mark sheet will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Review the details carefully and download the scorecard as a PDF for future reference.

Students are advised to stay updated by regularly checking the official CBSE website and DigiLocker, as the results may be released at any time.