CBSE Class 12 Result 2025: Vijayawada Region Tops with Highest Pass Percentage; Check State-wise Results

CBSE 12th Toppers List 2025: Your wait is finally over! The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially declared the Class 12 Board Exam Results 2025, bringing relief and excitement to lakhs of students across the country.

The results are now available on the official website: (https://results.cbse.gov.in)

This year, nearly 44 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams conducted from February 15 to April 4, 2025, at various centers nationwide.

CBSE Class 12 Toppers 2025: Region-Wise Highlights

The Vijayawada region has outshone others this year with an impressive pass percentage of 99.60%, claiming the top spot in the country.

Top Performing Regions:

Vijayawada – 99.60%

Trivandrum – 99.32%

Chennai – 97.39%

Bengaluru – 95.95%

Delhi West – 95.37%

Delhi East – 95.06%

Regions with Strong Results:

Chandigarh – 91.61%

Panchkula – 91.17%

Pune – 90.93%

Ajmer – 90.40%

Mid-Range Performers:

Bhubaneswar – 83.64%

Guwahati – 83.62%

Dehradun – 83.45%

Patna – 82.86%

Bhopal – 82.46%

Lowest Performing Regions:

Noida – 81.29%

Prayagraj – 79.53%

CBSE 12th Result 2025: How to Check Online

Follow these steps to download your CBSE Class 12 digital scorecard:

Visit the official website: [cbse.gov.in](https://cbse.gov.in) or [cbseresults.nic.in](https://cbseresults.nic.in)

Click on “CBSE Class 12 Result 2025” link

Enter your roll number and date of birth

View your digital mark sheet on the screen

Download or save it for future reference

CBSE 12th Result 2025 on DigiLocker: Step-by-Step Guide

Students can also access their results digitally via DigiLocker, a secure platform for academic documents:

Go to (https://digilocker.gov.in)

Log in with your existing account or sign up

Head to the “CBSE Results” section under Education

Enter your CBSE roll number, school number, and other details