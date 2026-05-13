CBSE Class 12th Results Declared: Here Is The National Toppers List; Check All Names, District, Marks of the Top Scorers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 results soon. After the announcement, the list of top scorers is also expected to be made public.

CBSE Class 12 board exams for 2026 concluded on April 10, after beginning on February 17. The results are likely to be declared between the last week of April and the first week of May.

The evaluation process is currently underway, and the board has not released any official confirmation regarding the result date. Students are advised to rely only on authorised sources for updates.

CBSE Class 12 Toppers 2025

Last year, Meghna Shrivastava of Step by Step School, Sec-132, Taj Expressway, Noida, topped with 499 marks out of 500. Anuoushka Chandra from SAJ School, Sec 14C, Vasundhara, Ghaziabad, came second with 498 marks. Seven students are tied at the third spot with 497 marks each. Of these seven, one is from Jaipur, 1 from Ludhiana, 1 from Haridwar, 1 from Noida, 1 from Meerut and 2 from Ghaziabad.

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Where to Check Results:

Students can check their CBSE Class 12 results on the official websites: cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.examresults.net, and results.gov.in. Results can also be accessed via the "SMS Organiser" app after pre-registration.

Digital mark sheets for Class XII will be available in DigiLocker at digilocker.gov.in, accessible on Android and iOS devices.

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For results via phone, local Delhi users can dial 24300699, while subscribers in other parts of the country can call 011-24300699.

SMS results can be obtained by typing "cbse12 roll number sch no centre no" and sending it to 7738299899.

Steps to Check Results Online:

1. Visit the official CBSE websites: cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

2. Click on the link for "Senior School Certificate Examination (Class XII ) 2018".

3. Enter your roll number and other required details accurately.

4. Click on submit.