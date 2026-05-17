CBSE Cuts Revaluation And Verification Fees To Rs 100 Amid On-Screen Marking Concerns

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a reduction in the fees charged for the post-examination revaluation and verification of answer sheets.

Under the revised fee structure, the board has slashed the charges to a flat rate of Rs 100, down from the previous steep fees of Rs 700 for obtaining answer sheet copies and Rs 500 for marks verification.

The decision comes after the pressure and concerns from students, parents, and educators regarding the accuracy of the board's digital evaluation process, known as On-Screen Marking (OSM).

Digital Evaluation

The transition to On-Screen Marking was initially introduced by the CBSE to streamline the evaluation cycle, eliminate physical handling of answer scripts, and expedite result declarations.

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However, the system has recently drawn heavy criticism. Multiple stakeholders flagged technical glitches, rushed checks by evaluators, and instances where entire pages or answers went unnoticed during the digital scrolling process.

Faced with unexpected drops in performance, thousands of students were forced to look toward the board's three-stage post-result review process.

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However, the combined cost of verifying marks, obtaining a scanned photocopy, and challenging individual questions often amounted to thousands of rupees per student, making the rectifying process financially prohibitive for many families.

System Within Reach

By bringing down the operational cost to Rs 100, the CBSE aims to restore trust in its administrative and examination systems.

The nominal fee ensures that the multi-stage grievance system remains accessible to all economic strata, allowing students to cross-verify their calculated scores against the official marking scheme without financial anxiety.

The revised online application window will be hosted directly on the official CBSE portal shortly after the declaration of the Class 10 and Class 12 board results.