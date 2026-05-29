CBSE Delays Class 12 Re-Evaluation Portal Till June 1 Amid OSM Row, Students To Challenge Answers Question-Wise

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed the launch of its portal for verifying and re-evaluating Class 12 answer sheets. The gateway, which was originally scheduled to go live on May 29, will now open on June 1, 2026. The board confirmed the decision in a statement posted on X on Friday, claiming that the delay was required to keep the process clear and free of technical problems for students applying through the Post-Result Activities portal.

“To ensure a transparent and glitch-free process for verification and re-evaluation of answer books of students who intend to submit their applications on the Post-Result Activities portal, it has been decided that the designated portal will now be operational from 1st June 2026. This is to ensure the highest standards and protocols of evaluation,” CBSE said.

Students who have doubts or need clarification have been advised to contact the CBSE Tele-Counselling Helpline at 1800 11 8004 or email resultcbse2026@cbseshiksha.in .

Who can apply and how will the process work?

The verification and re-evaluation capability will only be available to students who have submitted an application for and received scanned copies of their evaluated answer books.

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According to Education Ministry sources, the reopening of the portal on June 1 will be the next step in the post-result review process under CBSE's On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. According to officials, students who have gotten scanned copies of their answer sheets will now be able to lodge question-by-question objections if they believe marks were not awarded correctly.

“The portal will reopen for the objections round. Students can challenge specific questions where they are not satisfied with the marks awarded. These questions will then be evaluated again and any change in marks, if warranted, will be notified subsequently,” an Education Ministry official said.Officials underlined that students will not request a comprehensive examination of the answer script. Instead, students will have to highlight individual questions where they believe there are differences.

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