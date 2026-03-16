CBSE Issues Stern Warning to Class 10 and 12 Board Exam Evaluators Over ‘Misleading’ Social Media Posts

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a warning to teachers involved in the evaluation of board exam answer sheets, asking them not to share misleading or incorrect information about the evaluation process on social media. The Board reminded evaluators that the process is confidential and that revealing any details publicly is strictly prohibited.

CBSE warns teachers against social media posts

In an official announcement, the Board stated that it noticed that individuals who were reviewing the CBSE Class X Board Examination and CBSE Class XII Board Examination answer sheets were posting their ideas and observations on the internet.

“It has come to the Board’s attention that some individuals engaged in the evaluation of Class X and Class XII examinations are posting comments, opinions, and experiences on social media. Many of these posts are misleading and factually incorrect, creating confusion and spreading rumours among stakeholders.”

CBSE emphasized that discussing experiences or opinions in public is against professional conduct and that the evaluation process adheres to stringent rules. The Board issued a warning that such behavior might result in disciplinary action.

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Evaluation process must remain confidential

The Board reaffirmed that teachers are expected to uphold confidentiality and carry out their responsibilities in a responsible manner when evaluating answer sheets.

"Teachers are expected to maintain confidentiality and uphold the integrity of the examination system. All evaluators must conduct their duties with professionalism, dignity, and discretion," the notice added.

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Warning for others spreading misinformation

Additionally, CBSE issued a warning to people who post false information online but are not involved in the review process. According to the Board, this kind of substance damages the examination system's credibility and causes uncertainty.

"It has been observed that some individuals, including those not directly involved in evaluation or engaged in digital assessment, are posting misleading content on social media. Such actions create unnecessary confusion and affect the credibility of the examination system," CBSE stated.

The Board also clarified several points regarding misinformation related to examinations:

Sharing false or misleading information related to CBSE examinations or evaluation on social media is prohibited.

Individuals cannot use the CBSE name, logo, or images of CBSE buildings to mislead the public.

Those found violating these rules may face legal action under applicable laws.

Stakeholders should not rely on or give importance to posts not issued by CBSE.

Official updates and communications will be shared only through CBSE’s authorised channels and website.