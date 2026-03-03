CBSE Postpones Class 10, 12 Board Exams In Middle East Amid Regional Tensions; New Dates to Be Announced | Image: X

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially announced the postponement of the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations scheduled for March 5 and 6, 2026, across several Middle Eastern countries.

The decision comes in response to rapidly escalating geopolitical tensions in the region, which have raised significant safety concerns for students, staff, and the logistical conduct of the exams.

Affected Regions and Directives

In an official circular issued on March 3, 2026, the Board confirmed that the deferment applies to all CBSE-affiliated schools located in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The postponement is a direct consequence of the sudden military escalation in West Asia.

Following joint strikes by the U.S. and Israel over the weekend, retaliatory actions and airspace closures have created an environment of uncertainty.

For the thousands of Indian expatriate students living in these nations, the "emerging concerns" cited by the Board refer to the difficulties in commuting to exam centres and the potential for further infrastructure disruptions.

Impact on Students and Next Steps

For students currently in the middle of their board year, a high-stakes period for Indian academic progression, the news brings a mix of relief regarding safety and anxiety over the academic calendar.

CBSE has clarified that fresh dates for the postponed papers will be announced only after the situation stabilises.

The Board will conduct another comprehensive assessment on Thursday, March 5, to determine whether examinations scheduled from March 7 onward can proceed as planned.

Students and parents are urged to ignore "fake circulars" circulating on social media regarding the total cancellation of exams. Official updates will only be provided via the cbse.gov.in website.

Copies of the notification have been dispatched to Indian diplomatic missions in the affected countries to ensure that school administrators and the Indian community remain informed.