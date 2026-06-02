CBSE Re-evaluation Portal Crosses 28,000 Submissions, Extends Session Time, Says Board

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday said that its re-evaluation portal recorded over 28,000 successful submissions by 10 PM.

"CBSE verification & Re-evaluation Portal update. The portal is currently supporting nearly 14000 concurrent users, with over 28000 successful submissions as of 10 pm today. Based on student feedback, further improvements--including extended session time limits--have been implemented to enhance user experience. Our teams remain on constant watch to ensure a secure, reliable, and student-friendly platform," the Board wrote.

The development comes amid continued scrutiny of CBSE's digital infrastructure following reports of technical glitches in its post-result services and concerns raised by students regarding discrepancies in answer-sheet evaluation under the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

The re-evaluation portal was launched as part of the board's post-result process and follows recent efforts by CBSE to strengthen cybersecurity safeguards surrounding the OnMark platform operated by its service provider.

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On Sunday, the board had announced that a team of cybersecurity experts drawn from various government agencies and the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) had been deployed to reinforce the platform's security architecture and monitor potential cyber threats.

CBSE has stated that the re-evaluation portal will remain open until midnight on June 6, 2026.

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The board has fixed the fee for verification-related issues in scanned answer books at Rs 100 per answer book, while re-evaluation requests will be charged at Rs 25 per question.