CBSE Results 2025: PM Modi Tells Students 'One Exam Doesn’t Define You, Greater Things Await'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated students on clearing the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams, calling it the outcome of their “determination, discipline and hard work.” He also acknowledged the vital support of parents, teachers, and others, adding, “Wishing Exam Warriors great success in all the opportunities that lie ahead!”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a message for students who didn’t achieve the results they hoped for. He reminded them that one exam does not define their worth or future. He emphasised that their journey is much greater than a single mark sheet and that their talents and strengths go far beyond exam scores. He encouraged students to stay confident and curious, assuring them that many exciting opportunities lie ahead.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also congratulated the students and wished them a happy, healthy, and bright future. He shared his message of encouragement and good wishes on the social media platform X.

CBSE Results 2025: Check Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2025 today. Students can check their results on the official websites – cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in.

As per the official announcement, the overall pass percentage for Class 12 is 88.39%, showing an improvement compared to last year. For Class 10, the overall pass rate stands at 93.66%.