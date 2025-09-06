CBSE Rolls Out New Integrated Payment System for Class 12 Practical Exams

New Delhi: In a significant move to modernise its administrative processes, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched a new Integrated Payment System (IPS) for its Class 12 practical examinations.

This digital platform is designed to simplify and accelerate how examiners and observers receive their remuneration for the 2024-25 academic year. All transactions will now be handled exclusively through this streamlined system.

CBSE Directive to Schools:

The Board's directive is clear: schools must log in to the IPS portal and promptly update all necessary information. The new system places a strong emphasis on accuracy, making school principals the central point of accountability. They are required to personally verify the bank details of every examiner and observer before finalising the data.

This crucial step is meant to prevent errors that could result in payments going to the wrong accounts, a mistake that would fall on the principal to fix. The CBSE has warned that any lapses in this process could lead to significant complications, reinforcing the principal's responsibility to ensure every detail is correct.

Schools are directed that no examiner's or observer's data should be left incomplete on the portal. The Board is urging all institutions to complete this data entry as soon as possible to ensure that payments are processed without any delays.

CBSE’s New Portal for CWSN Students:

CBSE has also launched a dedicated portal for children with special needs (CWSN) to ensure that examination relaxations and exemptions reach eligible students without bureaucratic hurdles. Schools will be required to upload relevant documents and details of CWSN students on the portal between September 9 and 22, 2025. The Board has positioned this initiative as a proactive step to ensure inclusivity and fairness in the conduct of national-level examinations.