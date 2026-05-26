CBSE To Clear Scanned Answer Book Backlog By May 27, Re-evaluation Portal Set For May 29 Launch

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued fresh data on the number of Class 12 students seeking scanned copies of their evaluated answer books amid mounting scrutiny over its post-result procedures. In an update released on Tuesday evening, the board stated that it was continuing work to provide students with digital access to their scripts through its designated portal and via registered email IDs.

According to CBSE, as many as 4,04,319 applications were submitted so far by students requesting scanned copies. The applications cover 11,31,961 answer books, of which 8,98,214 have already been shared digitally with candidates. The board added that the remaining pending requests are expected to be fulfilled by May 27.

The CBSE also confirmed that the next phase of the process will open shortly. The portal for verification of marks and re-evaluation of answer books is expected to go live on May 29, enabling students to proceed if they remain dissatisfied with their results.

The current chaos erupted after CBSE declared the Class 12 Result 2026 on May 13. The results showed a drop of around 3 percentage points in the overall pass percentage compared with the previous year. Also, this year marked the introduction of a new evaluation mechanism called On-Screen Marking (OSM).

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In the days following the declaration, numerous students voiced concerns about their scores, with some claiming that the marks awarded were lower than they had anticipated. Multiple schools also raised questions about the evaluation process and the functioning of the new system.

Meanwhile, two days after the results were announced, which was on May 15, the CBSE officials held a press conference to respond to the growing unease. During the briefing, the board outlined steps intended to improve transparency, including a decision to provide scanned copies of evaluated answer sheets to students at a reduced fee.

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Allegations Of Discrepancies Emerge

The attention around CBSE’s re-evaluation mechanism intensified after some Class 12 candidates alleged irregularities in the scanned answer sheets they received. The reports of suspected handwriting mismatches, missing pages and delays in gaining access to the scripts began circulating on social media, fuelling concerns about the reliability of the newly introduced OSM system.

The CBSE has repeatedly stated that safeguards are in place and has issued multiple clarifications regarding both the evaluation process and its digital systems amid the controversy.