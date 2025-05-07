CGBSE CG Board Result 2025: Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Result Today at 3 PM on cgbse.nic.in, Know How to Check

Chhattisgarh Board Result 2025: The Chhattisgarh Board will announce the CG Board Class 10 and 12 Results 2025 today, May 7, in an official press conference. The results will be officially declared by the Chief Minister, Vishnu Deo Sai, at 3 PM. Once released, students can view their results on the board’s official websites at cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

As per the official schedule, a press conference will take place in Raipur, where Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, along with senior officials from the education department, will share important details about the results, such as the overall pass percentage, names of toppers, and district-wise performance.

To check the CGBSE Class 10 and 12 Results 2025, students will need to enter their roll number and date of birth on the official result portal. The digital version of the mark sheet will be available online. However, students will need to visit their respective schools later to collect the hard copy of their mark sheets.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2025: Where to Check

Once the results are declared, students can easily access their marksheets online through the following official websites:

cgbse.nic.in

results.cg.nic.in

results.cgbse.nic.in

Cg.nic.in

CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official websites: cgbse.nic.in or results.cg.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 result 2025.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and the captcha code.

Step 4: Click on the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and print a copy for future use.

About Chhattisgarh Board Exams 2025:

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) held the Class 10 (High School) exams from March 3 to 24, 2025, and the Class 12 exams from March 1 to 28, 2025.