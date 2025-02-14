CGPSC SSE 2024 Prelims Answer Key Out at psc.cg.gov.in, Direct Link to Check

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the State Service Examination (SSE) 2024. Candidates who took the exam can access the CGPSC SSE 2024 answer key on the official website at psc.cg.gov.in.

The commission has published the CGPSC SSE 2025 prelims answer key in PDF format, available for download without requiring login credentials. Additionally, the commission has opened a window for challenging the answer key.

Candidates dissatisfied with the CGPSC SSE 2024 prelims answer key can submit objections via the official website. They need to select the relevant exam, question paper, set, and question number for their challenge. The deadline for challenging the CGPSC SSE 2024 prelims answer key is February 21.

CGPSC SSE 2024 Prelims Answer Key: Steps to Raise Objection

Step 1: Visit the official website at psc.cg.gov.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the link for submitting objections related to the SSE 2024 answer key in the activity section.

Step 3: Log in using your credentials.

Step 4: Choose the specific question you wish to challenge and provide a detailed reason for your objection, supported by valid documents or references.

Step 5: If required, pay the objection fee and then submit your form.

CGPSC will review the challenges submitted and publish the final answer key after necessary adjustments. The CGPSC Prelims Result will then be announced based on this finalised answer key.