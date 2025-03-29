Chikkaiah Naicker College To Be Renamed As Tamil Nadu Govt Takes Control of Institute, Check Details

Chennai: Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced that the aided Chikkaiah Naicker College, located in the Erode, will now officially be known as Chikkaiah Government Arts and Science College.

Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan confirmed that the state government had received consent from the President of India to take over the management of the college.

Minister Chezhiaan also emphasized the government's commitment to addressing the issue of ragging in educational institutions.

To tackle this, a comprehensive Anti-Ragging Committee will be established. This committee will include a diverse group of individuals such as parents, teachers, student associations, federations, and representatives from social service organizations. The goal is to create a safer and more conducive environment for students, free from any form of harassment, minister added.

Chikkaiah Naicker College was established by M Chikkaiah Naicker on July 12, 1954, with the guidance of social reformer and philanthropist EV Ramasamy, along with several other philanthropists who generously contributed.