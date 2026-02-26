CJI’s Key Observations on NCERT Textbook: ‘Calculated Move to Undermine Judiciary’

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of an NCERT Class 8 social science textbook that controversially included a section titled “Corruption in the Judiciary.” The case, “In Re: Social Science Textbook for Grade-8 (Part 2) Published by NCERT and Ancillary Issues,” has prompted sharp remarks from the Chief Justice of India (CJI), who warned that the content could undermine public trust in the judiciary and mislead impressionable young minds.

The Court has ordered a blanket ban on reprinting and digital dissemination of the textbook, directed that the 32–38 copies already in circulation be recalled, and asked NCERT to rewrite the chapter in consultation with appropriate authorities for the 2026–27 academic session. A contempt notice has also been issued to the NCERT Director, with the bench probing whether the publication was part of a “deep-rooted conspiracy” to denigrate the judiciary.