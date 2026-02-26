Updated 26 February 2026 at 13:10 IST
CJI’s Key Observations on NCERT Textbook: ‘Calculated Move to Undermine Judiciary’
Supreme Court bans NCERT Class 8 textbook citing damaging references to “corruption in judiciary.” CJI calls it a “calculated move” and orders recall, PDF removal, and contempt proceedings.
- Education News
- 3 min read
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of an NCERT Class 8 social science textbook that controversially included a section titled “Corruption in the Judiciary.” The case, “In Re: Social Science Textbook for Grade-8 (Part 2) Published by NCERT and Ancillary Issues,” has prompted sharp remarks from the Chief Justice of India (CJI), who warned that the content could undermine public trust in the judiciary and mislead impressionable young minds.
The Court has ordered a blanket ban on reprinting and digital dissemination of the textbook, directed that the 32–38 copies already in circulation be recalled, and asked NCERT to rewrite the chapter in consultation with appropriate authorities for the 2026–27 academic session. A contempt notice has also been issued to the NCERT Director, with the bench probing whether the publication was part of a “deep-rooted conspiracy” to denigrate the judiciary.
Here are the key observations of the CJI:
- “It seems to us that there is a calculated move to undermine the institutional authority and demean the dignity of the judiciary. This, if allowed to go unchecked will erode the sanctity of judicial office in estimation of public at large and within impressionable minds of youth.”
- “A portion is titled ‘Role of Judiciary in Our Society’ and it states ‘Corruption in the Judiciary’, the inclusion of this within a foundational curriculum in our considered opinion warrants a rigorous review for the impact on the functioning of judiciary as a whole.”
- “While the publication dedicates entire chapter on role of judiciary in our society, it washes away the illustrious history of SC, HC and trial courts, it is omitted and the role played by the institution towards preservation of democratic fabric, the text fails to recognise role of judiciary which upheld the basic structure doctrine.”
- “The silence particularly is egregious since so many high ranking officers have been held by this Court for corruption, misuse of public office or diversion of funds, it seems to us that the choice of words, expressions, in the book may not be simpliciter inadvertent or bona fide error.”
- “We hasten to add that we do not propose the suo motu proceedings to stifle any legitimate critique or exercising right to scrutinise judiciary. We are of the firm conviction that rigorous discourse helps the living vitality of the institution.”
- “The necessity of judicial intervention is not from a desire to suppress criticism but to uphold the integrity of education. While students begin to navigate the nuances of public life and institutional architecture, it is improper to expose them to biased narrative at this kind of age which lead to fundamental misconceptions.”
- “Given the serious consequences and an everlasting adverse impact on independence of judiciary… such a misconduct will fall within the purview of criminal contempt. If proved to be deliberate move it will undoubtedly lead to interfering with administration of justice, besides scandalising the institution.”
- “The book should be confiscated and removed from public access. The PDF available online should also be removed.”
Read More: NCERT Issues Apology, Withdraws Class 8 Social Science Textbook With ‘Corruption in Judiciary’ Chapter
Advertisement
Published By : Priya Pathak
Published On: 26 February 2026 at 13:10 IST