CMAT 2025 Exam Tomorrow; Check Key Details, And Exam Day Guidelines Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will administer the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025 tomorrow, January 25, 2025. The CMAT will take place in two shifts: from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM and from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format.

CMAT 2025 will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) across more than 100 cities in India. The exam will consist of 100 questions spread across five sections: quantitative techniques & data interpretation, logical reasoning, language comprehension, general awareness, and innovation and entrepreneurship. Each section will contain 20 questions, with each question offering five answer options. The entire exam will have a duration of 180 minutes, and the total score will be 400 marks.

CMAT 2025: Admit Card

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit card for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025 on January 20. Candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website.

CMAT 2025: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/.

Step 2: Look for the CMAT 2025 Admit Card link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your credentials, such as application number and date of birth, to access your admit card.

Step 4: Your admit card will display on the screen.

Step 5: Review and download the CMAT 2025 admit card for future reference.

CMAT 2025: Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates cannot carry any baggage inside the Examination Centre.

Candidates are strictly prohibited from carrying phones, earphones, or any other electronic devices inside the examination hall. Additionally, they cannot bring bags or valuables.

Candidates must arrive at the examination centre two hours before the exam starts to complete registration procedures promptly.

Candidates must present their Admit Card upon request for entry into the examination room. Those without a valid Admit Card will not be permitted inside.

Candidates should ensure that the question paper displayed on the computer matches the Subject Code/Discipline specified on their Admit Card.

All calculations and written work must be done on the rough sheet provided in the Examination Room/Hall. After completing the test, candidates must return the rough sheets to the invigilator.

CMAT 2025: Selection Process