CMAT 2025 Result Declared at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT, Direct Link to Download Scorecard

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) results for 2025. Candidates who took part in this management entrance exam can obtain their CMAT 2025 results from the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT.

To download the CMAT results 2025, candidates should use their login details like registration number and date of birth. The CMAT 2025 exam took place on January 25, 2025, and was conducted in two shifts for 74,012 candidates. It was conducted online in computer-based test (CBT) mode at 178 centres spread across 107 cities nationwide.

CMAT 2025 Result: Steps to Download Scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT.

Step 2: Click on the link for the CMAT scorecard 2025 PDF.

Step 3: Use your application number and date of birth as login credentials.

Step 4: The CMAT scorecard 2025 PDF will be ready for download.

Step 5: Save the CMAT scorecard 2025 PDF for future reference.

NOTE: Candidates should verify the presence of their photo and QR code on the CMAT 2025 scorecard. If either is missing, they should re-download it, as a scorecard without both the photo and QR code will be considered invalid.

The CMAT results 2025 have been declared based on the final answer key. The provisional CMAT answer key 2025 was released on January 31, and candidates had until February 2 to raise objections against it.