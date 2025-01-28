CMAT Answer Key 2025 to be Out soon at exams.nta.ac, Know How to Raise Objections

CMAT Answer Key 2025 to be Out Soon | Image: X

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon publish the answer keys for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025. Candidates who took the exam on January 25 can download the provisional answer key from the official website at exams.nta.ac.uk/CMAT/.

The CMAT 2025 answer key will show questions section-wise, along with four answer options for each question, and display the correct answers alongside candidates' responses. Candidates can use the answer key to estimate their scores based on the marking scheme.

CMAT Answer Key 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official CMAT website at exams.nta.ac.uk/CMAT/.

Step 2: Click on the link provided for the provisional answer key.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials on the redirected page.

Step 4: View and download the answer keys displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Print a hard copy for future reference if needed.

CMAT Answer Key 2025: How to Raise Objection

Candidates have the option to raise objections to the provisional answer key by paying a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question. These challenges will be reviewed by subject experts. If a challenge is upheld as valid, the objection fee will be refunded. The final answer key, incorporating any necessary corrections, will be released later in a downloadable PDF format.