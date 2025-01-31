CSIR UGC NET December 2024 Date Sheet Released On csirnet.nta.ac.in, Check Exam Schedule Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the date sheet for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET) December 2024 session today, on January 30, 2025. Candidates eager to download the official exam schedule for CSIR UGC NET December 2024 can visit the official website at nta.ac.in.

The CSIR NET December 2024 session exam will take place from February 28 to March 2, 2025. The exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Initially, the exam was planned to be held from February 16 to February 28, 2025.

CSIR UGC NET December 2024 Session Exam Pattern:

The Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2024 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. This test is for candidates applying for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to a PhD programme.

The CSIR UGC NET exam for the December 2024 session will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will run from 9 am to noon, and the second shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm. Each exam session will last for three hours.

The CSIR NET exam covers five subjects: Chemical Sciences, Earth Sciences (including Atmospheric, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences), Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences.