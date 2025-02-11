CUET PG 2025: Application Correction Window Open at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG, Here's How to Make Changes

The National Testing Agency (NTA) launched the application correction window for CUET PG 2025 on Monday. Applicants for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate courses can now make changes to their application forms on the official website at exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG.

According to the NTA, candidates can only make corrections until February 12, 2025, 11:50 PM. After this deadline, no changes to application details will be accepted under any circumstances. Any applicable additional fees must be paid by the candidate using a Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

CUET PG 2025: How to Make Corrections in Application Form

Step 1: Go to exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/.

Step 2: Find and click on the CUET correction window 2025 link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your application number and password in the new window.

Step 4: Review and update any necessary details.

Step 5: Submit your revised CUET PG application.

Step 6: Save a copy of the updated form on your device and print it out for your records.

Direct Link - CUET PG 2025 Application Correction Window

Universities interested in participating in CUET PG 2025 can register for participation until March 7, 2025, according to the NTA.