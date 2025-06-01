CUET UG 2025 Re-Test Admit Cards Released for Accountancy, Tamil and Urdu: Here's How To Download, Direct Link Inside

Updated 1 June 2025 at 14:56 IST
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the admit cards for the CUET UG 2025 re-test, specifically for the Accountancy/Book-Keeping, Tamil, and Urdu subjects. Candidates who have opted to reappear for the test can now download their hall tickets from the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. This move comes as a relief for students who faced issues during the original exam slots and had opted to reappear.
According to the NTA, the retests are scheduled to take place between June 2 to June 4. The specific dates are:
The re-test is being conducted for candidates who have appeared for the Accountancy/Book-Keeping exam between May 13 and May 26 or the Tamil/Urdu exam on May 22 (Shift 2) and have submitted their consent to reappear. Only those who meet these criteria can download the new admit cards from the official CUET website. (cuet.nta.nic.in)
To download the CUET UG 2025 re-test admit cards, the candidates have to :
All candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card to the exam centre mandatorily. Without it, entry will not be permitted. The NTA has urged students to regularly check the CUET portal for any further updates or instructions regarding the re-test.
Link to official notice here.
Published 1 June 2025 at 14:47 IST