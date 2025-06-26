Republic World
  • CUET UG Result 2025 Live: NTA to Release Scores Soon at cuet.nta.nic.in, When and Where to Check
LIVE-BLOG

Updated 26 June 2025 at 14:24 IST

CUET UG Result 2025 Live: NTA to Release Scores Soon at cuet.nta.nic.in, When and Where to Check

cuet.nta.nic.in CUET UG Result 2025 Live Updates: The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 was held from May 13 to June 4 in CBT mode. Results and final answer key will be out soon at cuet.nta.nic.in. Here's how to check the final answer key, direct link, and toppers list.

Reported by: Animesh Bhardwaj
CUET UG Result 2025 Live
CUET UG Result 2025 Live

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 during May and June. The provisional answer key was released in June, and the final answer key, along with the CUET UG 2025 result, is expected to be announced soon on the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. 

However, the exact date for the announcement of the result has not been confirmed yet. Before the scorecards are released, the NTA will publish the CUET UG 2025 final answer key. The CUET scores will be calculated based on this revised answer key. 

Live Blog

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the CUET UG 2025 toppers list after the declaration of results. Once published, candidates will be able to view the list along with the scores of the top performers. 

Please note that once the final answer key is released, it cannot be challenged. The NTA will not accept any objections or grievances related to the revised answer key. The window to raise objections against the provisional answer key was open from June 17 to June 20. 

The CUET UG 2025 examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode between May 13 and June 4, 2025, with the exam taking place in two shifts each day. The NTA held the test for 23 domain subjects, 13 languages, and a general test. Candidates were required to report to their designated exam centres on the specified date and time. 

26 June 2025 at 14:24 IST

CUET UG Result 2025 Live: Counselling Registration Status

Delhi University has officially started the CUET UG 2025 counselling registration through the CSAS UG portal.

Meanwhile, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Allahabad University are expected to begin their CUET 2025 counselling registrations later this week.

26 June 2025 at 14:07 IST

CUET UG 2025 Result: Can I Apply for Re-evaluation or Re-checking?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) does not allow re-checking or re-evaluation of the CUET UG 2025 result. The final result will be prepared strictly based on the final answer key, and no objections or grievances regarding it will be accepted under any circumstances.

26 June 2025 at 14:04 IST

CUET UG Result 2025 Live: Expected Date

The CUET UG 2025 result is likely to be declared in the last week of June 2025. Before releasing the scorecards, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will publish the final answer key.

26 June 2025 at 13:42 IST

CUET Result 2025: Details to Check on Scorecard

Once the CUET 2025 result is released, candidates should check the following details on their scorecard PDF: 

  • Candidate’s name 
  • Roll number 
  • Father’s name 
  • Photograph and signature 
  • Section-wise scores 
  • Overall score 
  • Overall percentile 
  • Category 
  • Subject code 
26 June 2025 at 13:37 IST

CUET UG Result 2025 Live: Final Answer Key 2025 Today?

It is expected that NTA will release the CUET final answer key 2025 today at cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check the revised answer key based on the objections received soon.

26 June 2025 at 13:33 IST

CUET UG Result 2025 Live: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the CUET UG official website.
Step 2: Click on the tab displaying ‘CUET (UG) Score Card 2025’.
Step 3: Enter the CUET login details.
Step 4: The Screen will now show the result PDF.
Step 5: Check for the details mentioned.

26 June 2025 at 13:29 IST

CUET UG Result 2025 Live Updates: Login Details Required

Login details required to check CUET UG results are- 

  • Application number 
  • Date of birth.
26 June 2025 at 13:27 IST

CUET UG Result 2025 Live: Toppers' List Expected

Along with the CUET UG result, NTA is expected to announce the subject-wise toppers' names and their NTA scores.

26 June 2025 at 12:59 IST

CUET UG Result 2025 Live: Date and Time

The CUET UG 2025 result is expected to be announced by the end of June 2025, although the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet confirmed the official result date. The provisional answer key was released on June 17, and the objection window remained open until June 20. The final answer key is likely to be published soon, and the results will be declared shortly after its release.

26 June 2025 at 12:58 IST

CUET UG Result 2025 Live Updates: Final Answer Key

Along with Cthe UET UG result, NTA will also release the final answer key. Candidates will be able to download it from cuet.nta.nic.in.

26 June 2025 at 12:58 IST

CUET UG Result 2025 Live: Official Websites to Check

Candidates can access their CUET UG 2025 result on the following official websites: 

  • nta.ac.in 
  • cuet.nta.nic.in 

Published 26 June 2025 at 13:07 IST