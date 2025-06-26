CUET UG Result 2025 Live: NTA to Release Scores Soon at cuet.nta.nic.in, When and Where to Check

CUET UG Result 2025 Live | Image: AI

However, the exact date for the announcement of the result has not been confirmed yet. Before the scorecards are released, the NTA will publish the CUET UG 2025 final answer key. The CUET scores will be calculated based on this revised answer key.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 during May and June. The provisional answer key was released in June, and the final answer key, along with the CUET UG 2025 result, is expected to be announced soon on the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the CUET UG 2025 toppers list after the declaration of results. Once published, candidates will be able to view the list along with the scores of the top performers.

Please note that once the final answer key is released, it cannot be challenged. The NTA will not accept any objections or grievances related to the revised answer key. The window to raise objections against the provisional answer key was open from June 17 to June 20.

The CUET UG 2025 examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode between May 13 and June 4, 2025, with the exam taking place in two shifts each day. The NTA held the test for 23 domain subjects, 13 languages, and a general test. Candidates were required to report to their designated exam centres on the specified date and time.