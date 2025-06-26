CUET UG Result 2025 Live: NTA to Release Scores Soon at cuet.nta.nic.in, When and Where to Check

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 during May and June. The provisional answer key was released in June, and the final answer key, along with the CUET UG 2025 result, is expected to be announced soon on the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.
However, the exact date for the announcement of the result has not been confirmed yet. Before the scorecards are released, the NTA will publish the CUET UG 2025 final answer key. The CUET scores will be calculated based on this revised answer key.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the CUET UG 2025 toppers list after the declaration of results. Once published, candidates will be able to view the list along with the scores of the top performers.
Please note that once the final answer key is released, it cannot be challenged. The NTA will not accept any objections or grievances related to the revised answer key. The window to raise objections against the provisional answer key was open from June 17 to June 20.
The CUET UG 2025 examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode between May 13 and June 4, 2025, with the exam taking place in two shifts each day. The NTA held the test for 23 domain subjects, 13 languages, and a general test. Candidates were required to report to their designated exam centres on the specified date and time.
Delhi University has officially started the CUET UG 2025 counselling registration through the CSAS UG portal.
Meanwhile, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Allahabad University are expected to begin their CUET 2025 counselling registrations later this week.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) does not allow re-checking or re-evaluation of the CUET UG 2025 result. The final result will be prepared strictly based on the final answer key, and no objections or grievances regarding it will be accepted under any circumstances.
Once the CUET 2025 result is released, candidates should check the following details on their scorecard PDF:
Step 1: Visit the CUET UG official website.
Step 2: Click on the tab displaying ‘CUET (UG) Score Card 2025’.
Step 3: Enter the CUET login details.
Step 4: The Screen will now show the result PDF.
Step 5: Check for the details mentioned.
Login details required to check CUET UG results are-
The CUET UG 2025 result is expected to be announced by the end of June 2025, although the National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet confirmed the official result date. The provisional answer key was released on June 17, and the objection window remained open until June 20. The final answer key is likely to be published soon, and the results will be declared shortly after its release.
Candidates can access their CUET UG 2025 result on the following official websites: