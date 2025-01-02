Delhi University To Distribute Laptops to Orphaned, Visually Impaired Students on Jan 4

New Delhi: The Delhi University will distribute laptops and tablets to orphaned female and single-parent female students along with visually impaired students on January 4, an official statement said on Thursday.

The distribution will be done at the inaugural of DU “Samarpan Samaroh” event. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will be present at event which will be held at the Vice Regal Lodge.

Laptop Distribution Under Sashakt Beti and e-Drishti Programmes

The distribution of laptops and tablets will take place under the ‘Sashakt Beti’ and ‘e-Drishti’ programmes, with the vision of promoting digital inclusivity, an official statement said.

Eligibility Condition Required Under This Scheme

Female students who are either orphans or single-parent children with a family income of less than Rs 4 lakh, studying at the university are eligible to avail of the benefit.

The event will also witness the unveiling of a fully equipped university ambulance donated by LIC Golden Jubilee Foundation and the release of the book "Commemorative Volume of Donor’s Chronicle, 2024".