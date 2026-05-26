Dharmendra Pradhan holds discussions with senior officials of 4 public sector banks to overhaul CBSE Payment Gateway System

Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, on Tuesday held detailed discussions with senior officials of four major public sector banks - State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, and Indian Bank - regarding the overhaul of the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) Payment Gateway System.



During the meeting, the Minister emphasised the need for a robust, reliable, and student-friendly payment ecosystem, particularly for post-examination services such as re-evaluation, obtaining photocopies of answer sheets, and other fee-based processes.



He directed the banks to assist CBSE in establishing robust payment protocols to ensure timely transactions, immediate resolution of payment-related issues, and automatic refunds for excess or failed payments. The banks have been asked to work closely with CBSE to strengthen the payment gateway infrastructure through advanced technical safeguards, real-time monitoring, and faster grievance redressal mechanisms.



Pradhan urged the senior officials to accord the highest priority to this initiative to ensure that students do not face technical glitches or payment failures in the future. He called upon the banks to ensure smooth, secure, and efficient digital transactions.

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The four banks assured full support and committed to implementing enhanced protocols and technical upgrades at the earliest, in coordination with CBSE.



Earlier, on May 24, Pradhan had held discussions with the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman regarding the recent payment and technical issues faced by students during the CBSE post-result and re-evaluation processes. (ANI)