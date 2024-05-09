Advertisement

In a surprising event, a 19-year-old student named Rajendra Meena from Gangarampur's Bamanwas in Kota, Rajasthan, has left his home to pursue his dreams. He left behind a heartfelt message to his parents, saying he would contact them once a year during his five-year absence. Rajendra, who was preparing for the medical entrance exam NEET in Kota, decided to go alone, leaving his family worried. His father, Jagdish Meena, reported him missing after receiving a message from Rajendra on their mobile. In the message, Rajendra said he was leaving home and would not continue his education. He mentioned having ₹8,000 and planned to sell his phone and break the SIM card. He assured his parents he wouldn't do anything wrong and would call them if needed, promising to call at least once a year.

Rajendra was last seen leaving his paying guest accommodation in Kota on May 6, sparking concern from his family. They began searching for him and then reported him missing to the authorities. Currently, the police are trying to find Rajendra to ensure his safety.

This incident highlights the stress students face in Kota's competitive coaching environment. It's not uncommon for students to leave their studies without warning, prompting schools and police to be more vigilant.

As the search for Rajendra continues, his family and friends hope for his safe return, praying for a positive outcome.