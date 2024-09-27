Published 09:44 IST, September 27th 2024
DUSU Polls Today; HC Bars Counting, Result Declaration Till Defacement Removed
The Delhi High Court on Thursday halted the counting of votes of DUSU elections, which are scheduled on Friday, till all the defacement material, including posters, hoarding and graffiti, is removed and public property is restored.
- Education News
- 5 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
DUSU Election | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
09:44 IST, September 27th 2024