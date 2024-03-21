Advertisement

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has released the final answer key for the All-India Bar Examination (AIBE) 18 today, March 21, at allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates are required to utilize their login credentials, including registration number and date of birth, to access and download the AIBE 18 answer key 2023.

Candidates can assess their AIBE 18 exam scores by assigning one mark for each correct response. Notably, the AIBE 18 exam follows a no-negative-marking scheme. The BCI has declared that it will not entertain any further objections against the final answer key of AIBE 18.

For candidates belonging to the unreserved (UR) and other backward classes (OBC) categories, a minimum of 45% marks is required to pass the AIBE 18 exam, while those from the scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) categories must secure a minimum of 40%.

The AIBE 18 exam was conducted by the BCI on December 10, with the provisional answer key issued on December 13. Candidates dissatisfied with the provisional answer key were permitted to raise objections until December 20.

While the BCI has not yet announced the AIBE 18 result date 2023, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates on the AIBE 18 exam result 2023. The BCI will release the AIBE 18 scorecard along with the result shortly.

How to download AIBE 18 answer key 2023

To download the AIBE 18 answer key 2023, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the BCI official website, allindiabarexamination.com. On the homepage, locate and click on the "AIBE 18 answer key 2023" link. Enter your login credentials in the provided fields. The AIBE 18 final answer key will be displayed on the screen. Download the final answer key and take a printout for future reference.