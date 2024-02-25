Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 13:47 IST

AIBE 18 results 2023 expected to be declared this week, here's how to download scorecard

AIBE 18 results 2023 are expected to be declared in the last week of February. Here's how to download All India Bar Examination 18 scorecard online.

Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The much-anticipated results of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 18 are expected to be released in the last week of February 2024. Candidates who appeared for the AIBE XVIII held on December 10 will be able to check their results online after it is released. The Bar Council of India has already released the answer key on December 12 and the answer key window closed on December 20. 

BCI will release the AIBE final answer keys soon. To check their results, candidates are advised to visit the official AIBE website at allindiabarexamination.com. The process involves logging in with essential details such as registration number, roll number, and date of birth.

Advertisement

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to check the AIBE 18 result:

1. Visit the official AIBE website at allindiabarexamination.com
3. Locate and click on the "AIBE 18 Result 2023 Link."
4. Key in your login credentials—your registration number or roll number, along with your date of birth, and proceed by clicking the submit button.
5. Your AIBE 18 results will be displayed on the screen.

Advertisement

Successfully qualified candidates will be entitled to receive their Certificate of Practice (COP), confirming their eligibility to practice law in India. This marks a crucial step for aspiring legal professionals, validating their competency to engage in legal practice across the country.

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 13:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

16 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

16 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

16 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

16 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

16 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

16 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

16 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

18 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

18 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

a day ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. EPFO's claim rejection rate triples in 5 years

    Business News11 minutes ago

  2. Sandeshkhali LIVE: Anger Mounts as Fresh Protest Erupts in Bermajur

    India News14 minutes ago

  3. Rashmika Breaks Silence Amid Triptii Hogging Limelight For Animal

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  4. Faced Consequences For My Political Views, Says Anupam Kher

    Entertainment23 minutes ago

  5. IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 Live: JADEJA strikes! Bairstow walks back

    Sports 25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo