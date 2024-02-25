AIBE 18 results 2023 expected to be declared this week, here's how to download scorecard

Advertisement

The much-anticipated results of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 18 are expected to be released in the last week of February 2024. Candidates who appeared for the AIBE XVIII held on December 10 will be able to check their results online after it is released. The Bar Council of India has already released the answer key on December 12 and the answer key window closed on December 20.

BCI will release the AIBE final answer keys soon. To check their results, candidates are advised to visit the official AIBE website at allindiabarexamination.com. The process involves logging in with essential details such as registration number, roll number, and date of birth.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to check the AIBE 18 result:

1. Visit the official AIBE website at allindiabarexamination.com

3. Locate and click on the "AIBE 18 Result 2023 Link."

4. Key in your login credentials—your registration number or roll number, along with your date of birth, and proceed by clicking the submit button.

5. Your AIBE 18 results will be displayed on the screen.

Successfully qualified candidates will be entitled to receive their Certificate of Practice (COP), confirming their eligibility to practice law in India. This marks a crucial step for aspiring legal professionals, validating their competency to engage in legal practice across the country.