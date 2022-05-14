AIIMS INI CET Result 2022 Released, See Direct Link And Steps To Check Scores Here

Quick links:
AIIMS INI CET result 2022: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the result for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET 2022) for July session on May 14, 2022. Only those students who appeared in the AIIMS INI CET 2022 July session exam can check their results now. It has been uploaded on the official website aiimsexams.ac and can be checked by following these steps.
To be noted that those who will clear the exam will be eligible to appear for the counselling process. The counselling schedule has not been released yet and will be released separately on the official website. The AIIMS INICET July result 2022 result which has been released is for the exam which was conducted on May 8 in a computer-based mode.
Candidates who have passed the written exam are qualified to get admission to various Masters or Postgraduate (PG) courses including Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Surgery (MS), Master of Chirurgie (MCh), and Doctor of Medicine (MD) for July 2022 session. Candidates can take admission at any AIIMS- AIIMS Delhi, Jodhpur, Patna, JIPMER Puducherry, PGI Chandigarh, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Rishikesh, and NIMHANS Bengaluru based on the college which they will get during counselling process. Every year, lakhs of candidates participate in the INI CET to get admission to various courses through this exam.