AIIMS INICET January 2022: PG Open Round Counselling Revised Schedule Out; Check Here

AIIMS INICET Counselling 2022: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has announced the new schedule for the PG open round that is scheduled to be held in January 2022. Candidates can check the revised schedule by visiting the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. According to the official notice, tentative vacancies in different subjects/specialties after allotment in the second round of online seat allocation will commence on January 8, 2022. Candidates will be able to register their names and exercise their choices for the open round of seat allocation from January 12, the window will close on January 16, 2022.

As per the notice issued by AIIMS, the final seat positions of different subjects/specialities for the open round will start on January 14, 2022, and on January 23, an announcement regarding the seat allocation for the open round will be made. Candidates must note that the option to accept an allocated seat will start on January 24 and end on January 27, 2022, and reporting should be done from January 24 to January 27.

AIIMS PG Counselling | Official Notice

AIIMS PG Counselling: On-spot Admission Round

The on-spot admission round for students who want to take admission to PGIMER Chandigarh will be held before January 31, 2022. However, there has been no confirmation regarding the official date. PGIMER Chandigarh will conduct the registration process and announce the schedule and other details of the on-the-spot admission round separately. Meanwhile, candidates can get all the information related to admission on the official website.

Image: Shutterstock, Representative