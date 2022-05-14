Last Updated:

AIIMS INICET Result 2022 To Be Out Today, Here's How To Check Scores

AIIMS INICET result 2022 is scheduled to be released on May 14 in second half. Once released, registered candidates could check it by following these steps.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
AIIMS INICET

Image: Shutterstock


AIIMS INICET result 2022: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is scheduled to announce the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET 2022) July session result on Saturday, May 14, 2022. All those candidates who got themselves registered and took the INI CET 2022 July session exam, can check the result now. It has been uploaded on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

Candidates should know that those who will clear the written exam will be eligible to appear for the counselling process. The counselling schedule has not been released yet and is expected to be released separately on the official website soon. INI CET 2022 July session was conducted on May 8 in a computer-based mode.

AIIMS INI CET result 2022: Follow these steps to download July session result

  • Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam in May should go to any of these websites-aiimsexams.ac.in, finalmdmsmch.aiimsexams.ac.in
  • Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the INI CET 2022 result link
  • Step 3: In the next step, enter the roll number and click on view results
  • Step 4: The result will then be displayed on screen 
  • Step 5: Go through the same, download it and take its printout for future reference 

Candidates who will clear this written exam will be considered qualified to get admission to various Masters or Postgraduate (PG) courses including Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Surgery (MS), Master of Chirurgie (MCh), and Doctor of Medicine (MD) for July 2022 session. Candidates can take admission at any AIIMS- AIIMS Delhi, Jodhpur, Patna, JIPMER Puducherry, PGI Chandigarh, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Rishikesh, and NIMHANS Bengaluru. Every year, lakhs of candidates participate in the INI CET to get admission to various courses, such as Masters or Postgraduate (PG) courses, including Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Surgery (MS), Master of Chirurgie (MCh), and Doctor of Medicine (MD). It is during counseling that students get to know the college they will get getting on the basis of their performance.

READ | AIIMS to start postgraduate course in Family Medicine soon at six campuses
READ | AIIMS Bhopal Recruitment 2022: Apply for 159 Senior Resident posts; Here's direct link
READ | AIIMS INICET Admit Card 2022: Here's how to download INICET July hall tickets
READ | AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Apply for 410 Senior Residents & Senior Demonstrator posts
READ | After Health Ministry, ICMR & AIIMS question WHO report over COVID deaths in India
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND