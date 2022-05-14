AIIMS INICET Result 2022 To Be Out Today, Here's How To Check Scores

AIIMS INICET result 2022: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is scheduled to announce the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET 2022) July session result on Saturday, May 14, 2022. All those candidates who got themselves registered and took the INI CET 2022 July session exam, can check the result now. It has been uploaded on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

Candidates should know that those who will clear the written exam will be eligible to appear for the counselling process. The counselling schedule has not been released yet and is expected to be released separately on the official website soon. INI CET 2022 July session was conducted on May 8 in a computer-based mode.

AIIMS INI CET result 2022: Follow these steps to download July session result

Step 1: Registered candidates who took the exam in May should go to any of these websites-aiimsexams.ac.in, finalmdmsmch.aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates should click on the INI CET 2022 result link

Step 3: In the next step, enter the roll number and click on view results

Step 4: The result will then be displayed on screen

Step 5: Go through the same, download it and take its printout for future reference

Candidates who will clear this written exam will be considered qualified to get admission to various Masters or Postgraduate (PG) courses including Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Surgery (MS), Master of Chirurgie (MCh), and Doctor of Medicine (MD) for July 2022 session. Candidates can take admission at any AIIMS- AIIMS Delhi, Jodhpur, Patna, JIPMER Puducherry, PGI Chandigarh, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Rishikesh, and NIMHANS Bengaluru. Every year, lakhs of candidates participate in the INI CET to get admission to various courses, such as Masters or Postgraduate (PG) courses, including Master of Dental Surgery (MDS), Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Masters of Surgery (MS), Master of Chirurgie (MCh), and Doctor of Medicine (MD). It is during counseling that students get to know the college they will get getting on the basis of their performance.