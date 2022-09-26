AIIMS NORCET 2022 Results Out; Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

AIIMS NORCET 2022: The results for the AIIMS NORCET 2022 have been declared by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 2022. Those candidates who have appeared for NORCET 2022 can check their results by visiting the official website of AIIMS, aiimsexams.ac.in. The results have been prepared on the basis of the merit-wise list of provisionally qualified candidates for the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-2022, on the basis of their performance in the online CBT examination.

The online examination was held on September 11, 2022, for recruitment to the post of nursing officer. Through this recruitment examination, a total of 19,854 candidates will be selected, out of which 12,279 are female candidates and 7,575 are male candidates. The final list of the shortlisted candidates will be published by online allocation. The detailed procedure and updated seat position for inviting applications in respective institutes for seat allocation based on NORCET rank will be made available shortly.

“NORCET Rank will be used for direct recruitment to the post of Nursing Officer (Group B posts) in all AIIMS/04 Central Govt. Hospitals in the pay scale at the Level 07 in the Pay Matrix (pre-revised Pay Band-2 of Rs. 9,300-34,800 with Grade pay of Rs. 4,600/-),” reads the official notification.

AIIMS NORCET 2022 Results: Here’s how to check scores

Step 1: To check the scores, candidates are required to visit the official website -- aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Recruitment Tab, then click on "Nursing Officer."

Step 3: Click on the link that reads "Result of the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 2022."

Step 4: The NORCET Result PDF will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Candidates are then required to search for their roll number in the list of provisionally qualified candidates.

Step 6: Check and download for future purposes

Here's direct link to check AIIMS NORCET 2022 Results - Click Here

Image: Shutterstock/Representative