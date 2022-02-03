Last Updated:

All India Bar Examination (AIBE 16) Result Out Now; Here's Direct Link To Download

AIBE Result: Candidates who appeared in the exam can now check and download their results by visiting the AIBE website at allindiabarexamination.com.

AIBE

Image: Shutterstock


All India Bar Examination Result: The result of the All India Bar Examination, or AIBE 16, has been announced. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now check and download their results by visiting the AIBE website at allindiabarexamination.com. The examination was conducted on October 31, 2021. Candidates must note they will need credentials such as their AIBE roll numbers and dates of birth in order to check their AIBE results.

In case candidates don't remember their password or login credentials, the examination authority has also provided the candidates with an option to retrieve forgotten AIBE roll numbers. To recover the AIBE roll numbers, applicants will need to use their AIBE registration numbers or mobile phone numbers and dates of birth. The AIBE 16 answer keys were released by the Bar Council of India (BCI) on November 9, 2021. The AIBE 16 result will be announced after considering the objections raised in the AIBE answer key. All those candidates who qualify for the examination will be awarded the Certificate of Practice (COP) for practicing law in an Indian court.

All India Bar Examination Result: Here's how to check the result

  • Step 1: To download the AIBE 16 result, candidates need to visit the official website: allindiabarexamination.com.
  • Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the AIBE result.
  • Step 3: Candidates must now enter their login information, which includes their AIBE roll number and date of birth.
  • Step 4: The AIBE result will appear on the screen.
  • Step 5: Save and print your AIBE 16 exam results.

Image: Shutterstock

Tags: AIBE, AIBE 16, AIBE result
