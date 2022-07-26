AP EAMCET Result 2022 Released; Here's Direct Link To Check Manabadi EAPCET Scores

AP EAMCET Result 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, AP SCHE has released the AP EAPCET 2022 result today July 26, 2022. State Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana released AP EAMCET results at an event held in Vijayawada. Candidates can now check AP EAMCET 2022 Results on the official website - sche.ap.gov.in. Notably, candidates are required to enter their hall ticket number, name, and mobile number to download the EAPCET 2022 Result. The Council ha also released the AP EAMCET final answer key for the Engineering; Pharmacy and Agriculture streams.

AP EAMCET 2022 Result: Websites to check AP EAMCET | EAPCET Results

Sche.ap.gov.in Eenadu.net Manabadi.co.in.

AP EAMCET Result 2022: Here's how to download the AP EAMCET Scorecard

Step 1: To download the AP EAMCET result 2022, candidates need to visit the official site - sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the EAMCET Results 2022 link.

Step 3: Now, enter your login credentials.

Step 4: Download the AP EAMCET result 2021 and save it for future reference.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Here's direct link to check AP EAMCET Result - Click here

Andhra Pradesh EAMCET Result 2022 | Weightage of marks

According to the official notice, "100% weightage to the marks secured in EAPCET-2022(Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) for determining the overall ranking for the purpose of admissions into professional courses for the Academic Year 2022-23."

More Details

This year, the entrance examination was held by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada for entry into the first year of engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses.

AP EAPCET 2022 was conducted through a computer-based mode from July 4 to July 8 for Engineering and July 11-12 for Agriculture & Pharmacy.

