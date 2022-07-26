AP EAMCET Result 2022 Released; Here's Direct Link To Check Manabadi EAPCET Scores

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock/ Representative
AP EAMCET Result 2022: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, AP SCHE has released the AP EAPCET 2022 result today July 26, 2022. State Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana released AP EAMCET results at an event held in Vijayawada. Candidates can now check AP EAMCET 2022 Results on the official website - sche.ap.gov.in. Notably, candidates are required to enter their hall ticket number, name, and mobile number to download the EAPCET 2022 Result. The Council ha also released the AP EAMCET final answer key for the Engineering; Pharmacy and Agriculture streams.
According to the official notice, "100% weightage to the marks secured in EAPCET-2022(Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test) for determining the overall ranking for the purpose of admissions into professional courses for the Academic Year 2022-23."