AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result Released For Bi.P.C; Know How To Check, Here's Direct Link

AP EAMCET 2022: Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) 2022 seat allotment result has been released today, December 20, on the official website. All those candidates who took part in the counselling process can download the AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result by visiting the official website at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. It is to be noted that candidates must report to the allotted college between December 20 and December 23, 2022, per the official notice. To check the AP EAMCET 2022 Result, candidates are required to enter their application number and date of birth.

AP EAMCET 2022: Here's how to check the AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result

In order to check the AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment, candidates are required to visit the official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. On the homepage of the official website, candidates are required to tap on the option that reads, "Download allotment letter and self-reporting." Then, candidates are required to enter their login details. Save and download the AP EAMCET 2022 BIPC Seat Allotment Result. Then, take a printout of the document for future reference.

Here's the direct link to check the AP EAMCET 2022 seat allotment result

This year, the test was held between July 4, 2022, to July 12, 2022, in two sessions. The first session took place online between 9:00 am and 12:00 pm., as well as from 3:00 pm to 6.00 pm. The question paper consisted of a total of 160 questions, comprising 80 questions in mathematics, 40 questions in physics, and 40 questions in chemistry. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)