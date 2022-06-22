AP Inter Result 2022 Declared; Here's How To Check Manabadi AP Inter Scorecards

AP Inter Result 2022: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIE AP) has finally declared the AP Inter Results 2022 today, Wednesday, June 22. Candidates can now check the AP Inter result 2022 by visiting the official website of BIE AP at bie.ap.gov.in. To check the AP Inter Exam 2022, students are required to enter their roll number and other exam credentials. The results have been announced by the State Education Minister along with the Board chairman and other officials.

In order to qualify for the AP Inter 2022 Exam, candidates are required to score a minimum of 33% for each subject. Those students who score 90% marks will become eligible to get scholarships from the state government and their names will also be mentioned in the topper's list. According to the reports, this year, around 4.7 lakh students registered for the AP Inter Exam and around 4.6 lakh candidates appeared for the same. The AP Inter Exam 2022 was conducted from May 6 to 24, 2022. Earlier, it was assumed that the AP Inter Results 2022 would be released by the end of this month. Now, officials have confirmed that the result will be announced today on the official page.

List of websites to check AP Inter 1st year Result, AP Inter 2nd year Result

examresults.ap.nic.in results.bie.ap.gov.in results.apcfss.in bie.ap.gov.in Manabadi.co.in

AP Inter 1st year result | AP Inter 2nd year result: Here's how to check

Step 1: To download the AP Inter result, candidates are required to visit the official website of BIEAP - bie.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "AP Intermediate result."

Step 3: Enter the required credentials such as roll number and other exam credentials

Step 4: Download the AP Intermediate result

Step 5: Take a printout of the result for future needs.

Last year, the examination was canceled due to a surge in cases of COVID-19, and students were promoted on the basis of an alternative mode of assessment as exams. In 2021, the pass percentage for AP Inter Exam was 100%. However, this year examinations were held in offline and the results for the same have been released today. It is strongly advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website of AP BIE for fresh updates and more information.

