AP Inter Result 2022 Today: List Of Websites To Check AP Inter 1st And 2nd Year Results

AP Inter Result 2022: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIE AP) is all set to declare the AP Inter Results 2022 today, Wednesday, June 22. Once released, the AP Inter Result 2022 will be made available online on the official website of BIE AP at bie.ap.gov.in. Earlier, it was assumed that the AP Inter Results 2022 would be released by the end of this month. Now, officials have confirmed that the result will be announced today on the official page.

According to the reports, this year, around 4.7 lakh students registered for the AP Inter Exam and around 4.6 lakh candidates appeared for the same. The AP Inter Exam 2022 was conducted from May 6 to 24, 2022. To check the AP Inter Exam 2022, students are required to enter their roll number and other exam credentials.

Last year, the examination was canceled due to a surge in cases of COVID-19, and students were promoted on the basis of an alternative mode of assessment as exams. In 2021, the pass percentage for AP Inter Exam was 100%. However, this year examinations were held in offline and the results for the same will be released today. For the comfort of the candidates we have mentioned below the step-by-step process and also provided the list of websites to check AP Inter Result 2022.

List of websites to check Andhra Pradesh Inter Result 2022

examresults.ap.nic.in

results.bie.ap.gov.in

results.apcfss.in

bie.ap.gov.in

Manabadi.co.in

AP Inter 1st year result | AP Inter 2nd year result: Passing criteria

In order to qualify for the AP Inter 2022 Exam, candidates are required to score a minimum of 33% for each subject. Those students who score 90% marks will become eligible to get scholarships from the state government and their names will also be mentioned in the topper's list. Check key details below.

AP Intermediate result 2022: Here's how to check AP Intermediate 1st & 2nd Year Results

Step 1: To download the AP Inter result, candidates are required to visit the official website of BIEAP - bie.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "AP Intermediate result."

Step 3: Enter the required credentials such as roll number and other exam credentials

Step 4: Download the AP Intermediate result

Step 5: Take a printout of the result for future needs.

NOTE: It is strongly advised that candidates regularly visit the official website of AP BIE for fresh updates and more information.

(Image: Shutterstock/ Representative)