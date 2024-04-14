×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 06:32 IST

AP Inter Results 2024 to be Declared Today at 11 am; List of Websites To Check 1st, 2nd Year Results

The eagerly awaited AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results will be declared today at 11 am. See list of websites where AP Inter results 2024 will be hosted.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
AP Inter Results 2024 Today
AP Inter Results 2024 Today | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

AP Inter Result 2024 Date and Time: The Board of Intermediate Examination (BIE) Andhra Pradesh has officially announced that the eagerly awaited AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results will be declared today, April 12, at 11 am. As per the confirmation from the board, students can access their scores through various official websites including resultsbie.ap.gov.in, examsresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, bie.ap.gov.in, and results.gov.in.

This year, the AP Inter exams were conducted in March, with the 1st year exams held from March 1 to 19, and the 2nd year exams conducted from March 2 to 20. Approximately 10 lakh students appeared for these examinations, eagerly awaiting their results.

Advertisement

How to Check AP Inter Results 2024:

  1. Visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board - resultsbie.ap.gov.in.
  2. Look for the link corresponding to the IPE 1st or 2nd year results.
  3. Enter your hall ticket number correctly and submit the details.
  4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

List of Websites to Check AP Inter Results 2024

The BIEAP will be releasing the results on multiple platforms to ensure accessibility for all candidates. These include:

Advertisement
  • resultsbie.ap.gov.in
  • examsresults.ap.nic.in
  • results.bie.ap.gov.in
  • results.apcfss.in
  • bie.ap.gov.in
  • results.gov.in

Understanding AP Inter Marks vs Grades:

To achieve an A1 grade in a subject, students need to secure 91 marks or more, while for an A2 grade, the range is between 81 to 90 marks. The grading system for AP Inter exams is as follows:

  • A1: 91 to 100 marks
  • A2: 81 to 90 marks
  • B1: 71 to 80 marks
  • B2: 61 to 70 marks
  • C1: 51 to 60 marks
  • C2: 41 to 50 marks

 

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 06:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

NASA's Hubble Telescope Unveils Mesmerizing Video of Liller 1

NASA Unveils Liller 1

a minute ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

a minute ago
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio

Chicago Shooting

2 minutes ago
Iran-Israel Row

Iran-Israel LIVE

3 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Aaron Finch on MS Dhoni

6 minutes ago
Do Aur Do Pyaar

Films Releasing This Week

8 minutes ago
Victor Wembanyama out of San Antonio Spurs last game

Wemby out of final game

9 minutes ago
Gibbs-White

Morgan score vs ex-club

10 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

18 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

19 minutes ago
PM Modi

Thiruvalluvar Centres

21 minutes ago
BJP Manifesto

BJP Livelihood Promises

25 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

39 minutes ago
NBA teams with the most playoff wins since 2000

NBA's chaotic last day

41 minutes ago
Indian 2

Indian 2 New Poster

42 minutes ago
AAP MP Sanjay Singh meets Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

LS Election 2024 LIVE

44 minutes ago
Jeremy Doku

Man City earns big win

an hour ago
Filip Kostic

Juventus poor run remains

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World16 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo