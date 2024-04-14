Advertisement

AP Inter Result 2024 Date and Time: The Board of Intermediate Examination (BIE) Andhra Pradesh has officially announced that the eagerly awaited AP Inter 1st and 2nd year results will be declared today, April 12, at 11 am. As per the confirmation from the board, students can access their scores through various official websites including resultsbie.ap.gov.in, examsresults.ap.nic.in, results.bie.ap.gov.in, results.apcfss.in, bie.ap.gov.in, and results.gov.in.

This year, the AP Inter exams were conducted in March, with the 1st year exams held from March 1 to 19, and the 2nd year exams conducted from March 2 to 20. Approximately 10 lakh students appeared for these examinations, eagerly awaiting their results.

How to Check AP Inter Results 2024:

Visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board - resultsbie.ap.gov.in. Look for the link corresponding to the IPE 1st or 2nd year results. Enter your hall ticket number correctly and submit the details. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

List of Websites to Check AP Inter Results 2024

The BIEAP will be releasing the results on multiple platforms to ensure accessibility for all candidates. These include:

resultsbie.ap.gov.in

examsresults.ap.nic.in

results.bie.ap.gov.in

results.apcfss.in

bie.ap.gov.in

results.gov.in

Understanding AP Inter Marks vs Grades:

To achieve an A1 grade in a subject, students need to secure 91 marks or more, while for an A2 grade, the range is between 81 to 90 marks. The grading system for AP Inter exams is as follows:

A1: 91 to 100 marks

A2: 81 to 90 marks

B1: 71 to 80 marks

B2: 61 to 70 marks

C1: 51 to 60 marks

C2: 41 to 50 marks