AP SBTET Diploma Results 2022 Out; Here's Direct Link To Check Scores

AP SBTET Diploma Results 2022 have been declared by the State Board of Technical Education and Training today. Here's direct link to check scores.

AP SBTET Diploma Results 2022 have been declared by the State Board of Technical Education and Training today. All those candidates who have appeared for the diploma exam can check their results by visiting the official website of AP SBTET, at sbtet.ap.gov.in. The result has been declared for Diploma 16 and Diploma 20.

In order to check the results, candidates would need to enter the details given in the AP SBTET Diploma hall tickets. While checking the results, students may face login issues as the server of the official portal is down. However, for the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download and check the AP SBTET Diploma Results 2022. The link to check the diploma results link was activated around 12 noon today.

AP SBTET Diploma Results 2022: Here's how to check scores

  • Step 1: In order to check the results, candidates are required to visit the official website of the AP SBTET at sbtet.ap.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Then, click on the AP SBTET Diploma Results 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Step 3: Candidates must then enter their login information.
  • Step 4: Then, click on the "Submit" button.
  • Step 5: A window would open on the screen
  • Step 6: AP SBTET Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Step 7: Check the result and download the page.
  • Step 8: Take a hard copy of the document for future reference. 
  • NOTE: It is also advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates.

Here's direct link to check AP SBTET Diploma Results 2022 - Click Here

